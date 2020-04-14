Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’ is the most played song of the decade

Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’ tops a list of the most played songs of the 2010s.

The singer’s track was released in 2013 and spent four non-consecutive weeks at the top of the UK charts that year.

The list, compiled by music licensing company PPL, also puts Adele’s ‘Rolling In The Deep’ is second place, and ‘Moves Like Jagger’ by Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera at three.

But that’s not all for Williams, as he appears again at number four with ‘Get Lucky’, his collaboration with Daft Punk and Nile Rodgers.

Justin Timberlake claims fifth place with ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling!’ from the film Trolls.

Black Eyed Peas, OneRepublic, Kings Of Leon and CeeLo Green also feature on the list.

Adele and Mark Ronson are the only British artists to appear in the top 10, while Adele is the only solo female to feature as a main artist rather than artist who featured on a song.

Williams said: “Thank you, thank you. It is incredibly humbling to think that Happy is the most played song across radio in the UK for the past decade.

“When I was a little boy hearing those letters, UK, and thinking about the culture and seeing all of my favourite artists that I loved as a child go over and perform big concerts and festivals, I just never ever thought that anything that I would ever do would be part of that history.

“I always want people to hear my songs, as many people as possible, people that really need it.

“It’s cool when it happens and that you have radio stations that want to play your songs. It really means a lot to me and my career. None of it matters if we don’t have you guys onboard.

“This is a crazy time and I know we listen to songs to help us get through things and if any of my music could have ever helped you in this way, I am very grateful. Thank you.”

These songs and others featured on Scott Mills’ Most Played Songs Of The Decade show on Easter Monday, between 2-5pm on BBC Radio 2.

The show charted the 40 most played songs broadcast on UK radio and TV since 2010.

Mills said: “Every single tune we’ll play on this show is an absolute banger that you’ll have known and loved then learnt every word to over the past 10 years, and I’ll play the entire top 40 in full.

“So get ready to collectively sing your heads off. I’ll certainly be doing just that, but thankfully off-mic.”

The most played songs of the 2010s

1. Happy – Pharrell Williams

2. Rolling In The Deep – Adele

3. Moves Like Jagger – Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera

4. Get Lucky – Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

5. Can’t Stop The Feeling! – Justin Timberlake

6. I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas

7. Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars

8. Counting Stars – OneRepublic

9. Forget You – CeeLo Green

10. Sex On Fire – Kings Of Leon