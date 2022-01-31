Phoebe Bridgers, Mac DeMarco, Animal Collective and more announced for Kilby Block Party

Phoebe Bridgers, Mac DeMarco, Animal Collective and more have been announced for Utah festival Kilby Block Party.

The third edition of the festival will take place in downtown Salt Lake City at Library Square on May 13 and 14 with tickets going on sale Tuesday (February 1). You can purchase tickets here.

Advertisement

Mac DeMarco, Clairo, and Mild High Club will headline Friday, with Pheobe Bridgers, Steve Lacy, and Animal Collective set to take the stage Saturday. Other notable acts on the line-up include Bartees Strange, Soccer Mommy, Car Seat Headrest. Last year Young The Giant and Built To Spill were tapped to headline the intimate indie festival.

Kilby Block Party is the second spring tour date headliner DeMarco has announced for 2022. Earlier this month, The Strokes shared that Mac DeMarco would be replacing IDLES as an opener for their rescheduled NYE concert, which will now take place on April 6 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Bridgers will also be on tour this spring, headlining multiple festivals including Lollapalooza Brazil, Paris, Chile, and Argentina, as well as Coachella and Forecastle Festival. Meanwhile, she also recently shared her approval of a mash-up of her single ‘Kyoto’ and The Killers’ classic ‘Mr Brightside‘.

You can find more details on this year’s Kilby Block Party music festival here.