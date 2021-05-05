Phife Dawg’s estate releases new posthumous track, ‘French Kiss Deux’

The estate of Phife Dawg has released a new posthumous track by the A Tribe Called Quest rapper titled ‘French Kiss Deux’.

The track, which was produced by Canadian hip-hop duo Potatohead People and features rapper Illa J, is the latest peek into ‘Forever’, the forthcoming posthumous Phife album due later this year via AWAL/Smokin’ Needles.

This follows February’s ‘Nutshell Pt. 2’, which features verses by Busta Rhymes and Redman. Listen to ‘French Kiss Deux’ below.

In a statement on the collaboration, Illa J – the brother of the late J Dilla – said: “It was such an honor to work on this track with Phife. It’s bittersweet, I really wish he was here to celebrate the release of this song. But I know he’s here in spirit, and I’ll never forget him spittin his verse over the phone to me, always will be a special moment.”

Potatohead People, which consists of Nick Wisdom and AstroLogic, revealed on social media that they had worked with Phife on the track before his death.

“We had the honour of making this with him not long before his untimely passing and we are ‘Forever’ grateful for what he left behind for all of us,” they wrote on Instagram. “This has been a long time coming and we’re so happy to finally be able to share it with y’all.”

Phife Dawg passed away in 2016 from diabetes complications, following his involvement in A Tribe Called Quest’s curtain call, their sixth and final album ‘We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service’.

Not long after, his widow Desha Head Taylor revealed that the MC had prepared a full solo LP before his death. The record was initially set for a 2017 release.

‘Forever’ will be the rapper’s second full-length solo album following 2000’s ‘Ventilation: Da LP’. Speaking of the forthcoming album in a press statement, Taylor’s family said “We are excited about the partnership with AWAL for Malik’s posthumous album release”.

“We give all glory to God for allowing Malik to accomplish everything his heart desired, including his solo music. He worked really hard to complete his album before he transitioned, and he was ready to share an album that was near and dear to his heart with his fans. His fans meant the world to him.”