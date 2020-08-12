Phil Collins’ ‘In The Air Tonight’ sales spike after viral reaction video

Phil Collins‘ ‘In The Air Tonight’ has experienced a big surge in sales following a viral reaction video which featured the 1981 song.

‘In The Air Tonight’ was the subject of a video made by YouTubers Tim and Fred Williams last month in which they filmed themselves listening to the track for the very first time.

Their delighted response to hearing Collins’ iconic drum fill in the song has since gone viral on social media — you can watch their reaction video, which has so far racked up 4.6 million views on YouTube, in full below.

Advertisement

The popularity of the Williams’ clip has helped ‘In The Air Tonight’ experience a big surge in sales, with the song experiencing a 1100% rise in sales last Friday and Saturday (August 7-8) compared to the previous two days (via Rolling Stone).

According to CNN, the renewed popularity of ‘In The Air Tonight’ saw the song peak at number two on the iTunes chart yesterday (August 11) — just behind Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s recently released collaboration ‘WAP’.

As Variety reports, data collected by Alpha Data also indicates that ‘In The Air Tonight’ was the fourth biggest selling song of the week ending August 8 — up from number 185 the week before.

It was confirmed earlier this year that Collins will reunite with his Genesis bandmates for a huge arena tour. The shows were set to take place this year, but they have been pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.