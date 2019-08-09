Philadelphia radio station to broadcast full Woodstock recording exactly 50 years later

Woodstock 50 is no longer happening, but there are still other ways to celebrate the landmark

Philadelphia radio station WXPN is set to broadcast the full original recording of the Woodstock festival, exactly 50 years after it happened.

The ill-fated anniversary event Woodstock 50 was finally cancelled last week after months of troubles and a move from New York to Maryland.

The event will no longer take place, but there are still other ways to celebrate the landmark.

At exactly 5:07pm next Thursday (August 15), WXPN, which airs on 88.5 FM public radio, will run through the entire original recording of 1969’s Woodstock, featuring every performance, set breaks and stage announcements.

‘Woodstock – As It Happened – 50 Years On’ is being dubbed a “full authentic musical account” of the classic festival, which featured the likes of Jimi Hendrix, The Who and Janis Joplin.

After going through a host of difficulties and moving from the original location in Watkins Glen, New York to finding a new home in the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland, Woodstock 50 was eventually cancelled.

“We are saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on the Festival we imagined with the great line-up we had booked and the social engagement we were anticipating,” Michael Lang, co-founder of the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival, said in a statement at the time of cancellation.

“We thank the artists, fans and partners who stood by us even in the face of adversity. My thoughts turn to Bethel and its celebration of our 50th Anniversary to reinforce the values of compassion, human dignity, and the beauty of our differences embraced by Woodstock.”

See the full schedule for the WXPN playback below, with times in EST.

Thursday, August 15

5:07 p.m. — Richie Havens

7:10 p.m. — Swami Satchidanadna

7:30 p.m. — Sweetwater

8:30 p.m. — Bert Sommer

9:20 p.m. — Tim Hardin

10:20 p.m. — Ravi Shankar

11:20 p.m. — Melanie

11:55 p.m. — Arlo Guthrie

Friday, August 16

12:55 a.m. — Joan Baez

12:30 p.m. — Quill

1:20 p.m. — Country Joe McDonald

2 p.m. — Santana

3:30 p.m. — John B. Sebastian

4:45 p.m. — The Keef Hartley Band

6 p.m. — The Incredible String Band

7:30 p.m. — Canned Heat

9 p.m. — Mountain

10:30 p.m. — Grateful Dead

Saturday, August 17

12:30 a.m. — Creedence Clearwater Revival

2 a.m. — Janis Joplin

3:30 a.m. — Sly & The Family Stone

5 a.m. — The Who

8 a.m. — Jefferson Airplane

2 p.m. — Joe Cocker

6:30 p.m. — Country Joe & The Fish

8:15 p.m. — Ten Years After

10 p.m. — The Band

Sunday, August 18

12 a.m. — Johnny Winter

1:30 a.m. — Blood, Sweat & Tears

3 a.m. — Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

6 a.m. — The Butterfield Blues Band

7:30 a.m. — Sha Na Na

9 a.m. — Jimi Hendrix