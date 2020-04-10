Philadelphia rapper Chynna’s cause of death confirmed

The cause of Philadelphia rising rapper Chynna’s death has been confirmed by officials.

The 25-year-old rapper and model, whose full name was Chynna Rogers, was found dead in her home on Wednesday (April 8).

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health have now stated that the star died from an accidental drug overdose.

Rogers had struggled with drug addiction in the past and openly reflected on it in her music. In a 2017 interview, she told Billboard her mixtape ‘Ninety’ was “very reflective of the time I had spent using”.

“A lot of it was written at the darkest times of my opiate use,” she said. “I saw sides of myself that I otherwise would have never seen. They’re not sides that are particularly good, but sides that you need to see to know what you’re capable of. After I put it out, I got hit up a lot by kids and even other artists and homies who originally didn’t feel comfortable admitting they were going through the same things.”

Rogers’ manager John Miller confirmed her death to the press on Wednesday. “I can regrettably confirm Chynna passed away,” he wrote in an email statement. “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.”

After news of her death broke, stars from the music and entertainment worlds paid tribute to the rapper. “Chynna you were fuckin hilarious bro,” wrote Kehlani. “today was our last exchange of jokes & those I will miss the most. I can’t believe it idk how to. I love you. So very much.”