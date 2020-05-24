A Philip Glass work that was performed in 1970 but then disappeared for nearly 50 years due to a lost manuscript has finally been put to disc.

‘Music In 8 Parts’, a song that was shared after the American composer’s ‘Music For Fifths’ (1969) but before ‘Music With Changing Parts’ (1971) and ‘Music In 12 Parts’ (1971-74), was lost until its manuscript resurfaced at a Christie’s auction in 2017.

The piece, its manuscript of which sold for $43,750, has now been recorded and released by The Philip Glass Ensemble. Listen below.

Advertisement

Glass is a renowned experimental composer who helped pioneer the minimalist movement in the ’60s alongside other composers such as Steve Reich.

He’s won awards for a number of film scores including 1998’s The Truman Show (Academy Award for Best Original Score) and a BAFTA for 2002’s The Hours.

Read more: 61 of the greatest film soundtracks ever

Glass has also collaborated with artists including David Bowie, Paul Simon, Twyla Tharp, Allen Ginsberg, Doris Lessing, Woody Allen and Martin Scorsese.

His influence has extended into more mainstream music and art. Glass has collaborated with creative artists including David Bowie, Paul Simon, Twyla Tharp, Allen Ginsberg, Doris Lessing, Woody Allen and Martin Scorsese. Acts including Blood Orange have covered the composer’s works in the past.