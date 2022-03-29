NewsMusic News

Philip Jeck, experimental composer and turntablist, has died aged 69

"A remarkable man and a wonderful artist"

By Sam Moore
Philip Jeck
Philip Jeck (Picture: Dave Knapik / Press)

Philip Jeck, the experimental British composer, artist and turntablist, has died at the age of 69.

A statement from the record label Touch that was posted on Jeck’s website over the weekend confirmed that the musician had passed away “peacefully” on Friday (March 25) after a short illness.

“A remarkable man and a wonderful artist, he has been one of the kingpins of our work for 30 years,” the statement added. “But with Philip it was never just the work, more the love, the spirit and the dedication.

“He touched so many with his wit, his zest for life and his wisdom. We will miss him terribly.”

After studying visual arts at the Dartington College of Arts in the 1970s, Jeck began creating sounds and composing music using record players in the early 1980s, as well as continuing his work as a visual artist (his work was regularly exhibited internationally).

Among Jeck’s best-known works was the 1993 art installation Vinyl Requiem, a collaboration with Lol Sargent which used 180 record players, nine slide projectors and two 16mm movie projectors. The piece later picked up a Time Out Performance Award.

Jeck collaborated with such artists as Jah Wobble, Gavin Bryars, Fennesz, Alter Ego and Can’s Jaki Liebezeit during his career, as well as composing music for live ballet, opera and theatre productions.

You can see a selection of social media tributes to Jeck below.

Jeck’s last solo album, ‘Iklectik’, was released in 2017. His most recent release, the Faith Coloccia collaboration ‘Stardust’, arrived in May 2021.

