Philip Jeck, experimental composer and turntablist, has died aged 69

Philip Jeck, the experimental British composer, artist and turntablist, has died at the age of 69.

A statement from the record label Touch that was posted on Jeck’s website over the weekend confirmed that the musician had passed away “peacefully” on Friday (March 25) after a short illness.

“A remarkable man and a wonderful artist, he has been one of the kingpins of our work for 30 years,” the statement added. “But with Philip it was never just the work, more the love, the spirit and the dedication.

“He touched so many with his wit, his zest for life and his wisdom. We will miss him terribly.”

After studying visual arts at the Dartington College of Arts in the 1970s, Jeck began creating sounds and composing music using record players in the early 1980s, as well as continuing his work as a visual artist (his work was regularly exhibited internationally).

Among Jeck’s best-known works was the 1993 art installation Vinyl Requiem, a collaboration with Lol Sargent which used 180 record players, nine slide projectors and two 16mm movie projectors. The piece later picked up a Time Out Performance Award.

Jeck collaborated with such artists as Jah Wobble, Gavin Bryars, Fennesz, Alter Ego and Can’s Jaki Liebezeit during his career, as well as composing music for live ballet, opera and theatre productions.

You can see a selection of social media tributes to Jeck below.

Jon and Mike are deeply saddened to tell you that Philip Jeck died peacefully on Friday after a short illness. Please read more here… https://t.co/JIPfW90hV1 @philipjeck #philipjeck pic.twitter.com/852tfGKoBg — Touch (@touchmusic) March 27, 2022

The very dear Philip Jeck has passed away. He was an amazing musician, and very good company. I had the pleasure to stay with him in Liverpool way back when, he snapped this picture of me as a keepsake. He also performed an lovely set at Fabrique once. It was brilliant! RIP. pic.twitter.com/S0F6armIPb — lawrence english (@room40speaks) March 27, 2022

Philip Jeck, so quietly influential and always brilliant. properly gutted, RIP — Boomkat.com (@boomkatonline) March 27, 2022

Just found out via twitter that Philip Jeck has died . Saddened …a great talent and a very humble self effacing guy . — Jah Wobble (@realjahwobble) March 27, 2022

I’m so sad to hear of the passing of my very talented label mate, affable touring buddy, inspiring collaborator and all round super nice man Philip Jeck – (1952 – 2022) 😢 pic.twitter.com/hMcwqC47ag — simon scott (@_SimonScott) March 27, 2022

Very sad to hear about the passing of Philip Jeck. I never met the man in person but I'm positive I would have enjoyed his company. Being a long time fan of his work I was thrilled that he was able to contribute to the last Cleared release on @touchmusic. Thanks, Philip. pic.twitter.com/IsA84qcsaC — Steven Hess (@_stevenhess) March 27, 2022

Terribly sad to read of the death of the wonderful musician Philip Jeck (1952-2022), a kind, witty and humble man. His recordings and live sets were transformative, using turntables to create something entirely new from his materials.https://t.co/jgbUcSQ0pw — Robin Rimbaud – Scanner (@robinrimbaud) March 27, 2022

Good bye my dear friend, thank you so much. I will still write you stories. Safe travels x https://t.co/OvOjY0xVa3 — Mára, Mamiffer (@FaithColoccia) March 27, 2022

Jeck’s last solo album, ‘Iklectik’, was released in 2017. His most recent release, the Faith Coloccia collaboration ‘Stardust’, arrived in May 2021.