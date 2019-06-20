Philippe Zdar of French house duo Cassius has died

The producer was 50.

French producer/DJ and Cassius member Philippe Zdar has died. He was 50.

According to Resident Advisor, the musician – born Philippe Cerboneschi – had accidentally fallen from a high floor of a building in Paris yesterday, his agent Sebastien Farran told the Agence France-Presse.

Cassius, Zdar’s duo with Hubert Blanc-Francard, was initially called La Funk Mob, found mainstream success with their single ‘Cassius 1999’. They are due to release a new album this Friday, ‘Dreems’, that Zdar had described as “a return to dance music” in an interview last year.

Zdar was one of the producers who worked on Hot Chip‘s forthcoming album, ‘A Bathful of Ecstasy’. He was also known for mixing and producing Phoenix‘s landmark 2009 album ‘Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix’, and over the course of his career, worked with the likes of Franz Ferdinand, Cat Power, Robyn and more. He owned and operated a studio, Motorbass Studio, in Paris.

Zdar’s former collaborators Chromeo, who worked with him on their 2010 album ‘Business Casual’, and Cut Copy, who worked with him on their 2004 full-length debut ‘Bright Like Neon Love’, have paid tribute to him on social media:

Other musicians such as Calvin Harris, Rostam, Hudson Mohawke and Black Madonna have also posted on social media mourning and remembering Zdar.