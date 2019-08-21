Phish’s gigs are under threat thanks to an outbreak of the bubonic plague

The band's traditional three days of gigs are still going ahead

Phish’s traditional end of summer concerts at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, could be under threat due to an outbreak of the bubonic plague.

The band have held a three-day residency known colloquially as ‘Phish Dick’s’ there for the past eight years, to coincide with Labor Day Weekend at the end of August.

As Stereogum reports, however, this year’s event will face significant restrictions after the state’s wildlife officials detected that local prairie dogs are carrying fleas infected with the disease.

While in previous years Phish fans have set up a large campsite around the venue, this year camping will be restricted in order to minimise the spread of the plague, and police will be on site to enforce the policy.

Additionally, a popular tailgating spot known as Shakedown Street is being completely shut down, and vendors will no longer be permitted on site due to restrictions. Despite these limitations, all three of Phish’s shows are set to go ahead as planned.

In a statement on their website, Phish acknowledged the plague threat and necessary changes to the camping policies. They said that camping tickets will automatically be refunded, and that local hotels would be offering discounted weekend rates for Phish fans.