Phoebe Bridgers adds three extra dates to UK ‘Reunion’ tour

Phoebe Bridgers has added three extra dates to her UK ‘Reunion’ tour – see all the details below.

The ‘Punisher’ singer-songwriter recently announced her first dates on these shores since 2018, with gigs scheduled for Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London this summer.

Bridgers is also scheduled to perform at this year’s Glastonbury and Latitude among various European festivals including Mad Cool, NOS Alive and Lollapalooza Paris.

Now, the LA artist has confirmed that she’ll take to the stage for additional consecutive nights in Glasgow (June 23), Manchester (July 24) and London (July 27) due to the high demand for tickets.

Tickets for all Bridgers’ UK, Ireland and European headline concerts go on general sale tomorrow (March 11) at 10am GMT. You can purchase yours from here and find the updated schedule below.

Phoebe Bridgers will play:

JUNE 2022

20 – Fairview Park, Dublin, Ireland

22 – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

23 – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK – new date

24-25 – Glastonbury, Somerset, UK

26 – O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

30 – Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark

JULY 2022

2 – Rock Werchter Festival, Werchter, Belgium

3 – Down The Rabbit Hole Festival, Ewijk, Netherlands

5 – Carroponte, Milan, Italy

7 – Bilbao BBK Festival, Bilbao, Spain

8 – Mad Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain

9 – NOS Alive Festival, Lisbon, Portugal

14 – Colours of Ostrava, Ostrava, Czech Republic

17 – Lollapalooza Paris, Paris, France

22 – Latitude Festival, Suffolk, UK

23 – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

24 – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK – new date

26 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

27 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK – new date

With every headline show ticket sold $1 (76p) will be donated to The Mariposa Fund, fiscally sponsored by The West Fund, which helps pay for undocumented people trying to obtain reproductive health services, including abortion.

Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers recently launched a new SiriusXM show called ‘Saddest Factory Radio’, named after the musician’s label, Saddest Factory Records, which she set up last year.

During the first episode of her new radio show, she delivered a cover version of Billie Eilish’s ‘When The Party’s Over’ – you can listen to it here.