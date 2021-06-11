Lorde‘s new single ‘Solar Power’ was released last night (June 10), and it’s been revealed that Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo are credited as backing vocalists on the track.

The New Zealand singer’s new song is the first from her third album, which is also called ‘Solar Power’, and NME has hailed it a “gorgeous, sun-kissed rebirth”.

Co-produced with Jack Antonoff, the single also features two other recognisable names in Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo.

According to Stereogum, the pair sing backup vocals on the ‘Solar Power’, which marks the first time Lorde has worked with either of them. Matt Chamberlain is also listed as playing drums on the track.

Lorde has seemingly returned the favour too, appearing on Clairo’s new track ‘Blouse’ which arrived today (June 11).

Speaking about her upcoming album in a letter to her fans, Lorde said it’s inspired by the “natural world”.

“There’s someone I want you to meet,” she wrote. “Her feet are bare at all times. She’s sexy, playful, feral, and free. She’s a modern girl in a deadstock bikini, in touch with her past and her future, vibrating at the highest level when summer comes around. Her skin is glowing, her lovers are many. I’m completely obsessed with her, and soon you will be too.

“It’s my divine pleasure to be introducing you, at long last, to my third studio album, SOLAR POWER. (sic).”

While the singer is yet to confirm a release date, she told New Zealand radio station ZMOnline that the record is coming in the “very near future”.

Expanding on the album even further in an interview with Triple J, Lorde said: “Every song on the album, I did say it has to sound like the sun, and this one in a big way. It sounds like the beach, the waves, the girls lying on the beach. I really wanted it to have that vibe. The guitars, the drums – everything’s so sunny.”

Discussing the ‘Solar Power’ artwork, she added: “It’s a specific experience thinking about everyone in your life seeing your butt. I have no regrets. I love this cover and happy for this to be how people see my butt. I was sent a couple of memes. They were very funny, I liked them. I’m so out of touch with meme culture but I’m down. All the memes!”

In a five-star review of ‘Solar Power’, NME‘s Rhian Daly called it “a sun-kissed ode to starting anew and doing it in one of the best places for it – soaking up the rays on a glorious beach.”