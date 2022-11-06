Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are engaged

Phoebe Bridgers and Normal People star Paul Mescal are engaged, according to a new interview with the latter.

The pair first began interacting in the first 2020 lockdown, with Bridgers remarking in an NME cover feature that “the cute boy” from Normal People (Mescal) followed her on Instagram, saying: “I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw.”

Mescal then interviewed Bridgers for a lockdown livestream, and went on to star in her video for ‘Savior Complex’.

Now, in a new interview with Mescal in The Guardian about his upcoming film Aftersun, the pair’s engagement was confirmed.

New film Aftersun sees Mescal play young father Calum and his relationship with his 11-year-old daughter. It comes to UK cinemas from November 18.

A synopsis reads: “Twenty years after their last holiday at a fading vacation resort, Sophie reflects on the rare time spent with her loving and idealistic father Calum. At 11-years-old, as the world of adolescence creeps into Sophie’s view, Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood.

“Sophie’s recollections become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.”

Bridgers, meanwhile, is set to appear at two screenings of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas with live musical accompaniment at London’s OVO Arena Wembley in December, in which she will provide the voice of Sally.

In addition to Bridgers, Danny Elfman – who composed the music, lyrics and score for the 1993 film, and voiced protagonist Jack Skellington – will voice Skellington once again for the screenings. Original cast member Ken Page, who voiced Oogie Boogie in the film, will also reprise his role.

The singer also recently teamed up with Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford for a new track called ‘Stonecatcher’. The song features on Mumford’s debut solo album, ‘(self-titled)’.