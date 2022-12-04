Phoebe Bridgers and Storefront Church pay tribute to Mimi Parker with cover of Low’s ‘Words’

Phoebe Bridgers and Storefront Church (aka Lukas Frank) have joined forces for a cover Low’s 1994 track ‘Words’, released in tribute to the latter band’s late vocalist and drummer, Mimi Parker.

Parker died on November 6, having been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020. Low had planned to see this year out on tour, however a string of shows were cancelled in August due to “recent developments and changes” in Parker’s treatment, and in October, all remaining 2022 dates were scrapped from their itinerary.

In a statement shared alongside the cover on Instagram, Frank wrote: “In the wake of Mimi’s passing, I’d like to dedicate this to her. Low’s music has been incredibly useful to me; it’s like an antidote to anxiety, with Mimi’s voice at the heart of it – relieving, cathartic and honest.”

Advertisement

On his choice to link up with Bridgers, Frank said that the pair had been friends “since we were little kids”, noting that he “couldn’t be more grateful for her contribution and support, both now and over the years”. He continued: “My co-producer Waylon [Rector] is also someone I’ve known for longer than I haven’t, but this is our first time officially producing something together and I’m proud of the result.”

Frank himself also performs drums on the cover, while Rector plays guitars, Daniel Rhine plays bass and Alex Fischel (of Spoon fame) plays piano. The strings on the track were also arranged and performed by Cynthia Tolson.

“Adding to the nostalgia of it all,” Frank added in his statement, “the cover art is by graphic design master @jamsayne and features a photo my mom took of my sister 30 years ago.” He rounded out his post with “a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has contributed to this song, to Low, and to all who listen”.

Have a listen to Bridgers and Frank’s cover of ‘Words’ below, then hear the original Low version (taken from their 1994 debut, ‘I Could Live In Hope’):

Advertisement

In the wake of Parker’s death, former Low bassist Zak Sally shared a moving eulogy in dedication to her. “Like everyone else who has ever listened to Low,” he wrote, “right now I am mourning the loss of Mimi Parker. It hurts, and it hurts a lot. There is no getting around that, and no one should even try. I share that with each and every one of you. If you know, you know. And there are so, so many that do. I can’t believe she’s gone.”

Among other colleagues paying tribute to Parker has been Robert Plant and Suzi Dian, who covered two of Low’s songs – ‘Monkey’ and ’Everybody’s Song’ – at a recent concert in Glasgow.