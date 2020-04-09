Phoebe Bridgers announces second album ‘Punisher’ and shares new track ‘Kyoto’

Phoebe Bridgers has announced details of her second album ‘Punisher’, as well as sharing ‘Kyoto’ – the latest track to be taken from the record.

The singer released her debut album ‘Stranger In The Alps’ in 2017, and its follow-up will arrive on June 19 via Dead Oceans.

It follows a hugely successful period that has seen Bridgers teaming up with Conor Oberst to form Better Oblivion Community Center, as well as co-founding the indie supergroup boygenius alongside Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus.

Describing the latest track ‘Kyoto’, Bridgers said: “This song is about impostor syndrome. About being in Japan for the first time, somewhere I’ve always wanted to go, and playing my music to people who want to hear it, feeling like I’m living someone else’s life.

“I dissociate when bad things happen to me, but also when good things happen. It can feel like I’m performing what I think I’m supposed to be like. I wrote this one as a ballad first, but at that point I was so sick of recording slow songs, it turned into this.”

The record also sees Bridgers teaming up with Dacus, Baker and Oberst, as well as Warpaint‘s Jenny Lee Lindberg across the eleven tracks. You can check out the album’s track-listing and artwork in full.

1. DVD Menu

2. Garden Song

3. Kyoto

4. Punisher

5. Halloween

6. Chinese Satellite

7. Moon Song

8. Savior Complex

9. ICU

10. Graceland Too

11. I Know The End

Elsewhere, Bridgers recently confirmed her upcoming feature on The 1975‘s new album ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’.

When asked about how she was asked to collaborate with The 1975 on ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’, Bridgers told Zane Lowe that she and Healy began their friendship by sending each other direct messages.