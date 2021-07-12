Phoebe Bridgers announces tour in support of ‘Punisher’ this autumn

Phoebe Bridgers has shared details of a North American tour in support of her latest album, ‘Punisher‘.

Like thousands of musicians worldwide the singer-songwriter was unable to play her new songs live to in-person audiences owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Now she is set to make up for lost time with a 25-date tour across the US and Canada titled ‘Reunion’.

Bridgers’ run kicks off on September 3, 2021 at the Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri before wrapping up on October 26, 2021 at the Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Amid the tour dates are several festival stops including Bonnaroo (September 4), Pitchfork Music Festival (September 10), Firefly (September 23), Governors Ball (September 25), Austin City Limits (October 2 and 9), and Shaky Knees (October 24).

Tickets for Bridgers’ non-festival shows go on sale on July 16 at 12pm local time via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Registration for access is open from today (July 12) until Wednesday (July 14) at 12pm ET (5pm BST).

Phoebe Bridgers ‘Renion’ 2021 tour dates are as follows:

SEPTEMBER

03 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

05 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

07 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre*

08 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre*

10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11 – St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

12 – St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

14 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee*

15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*

17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors*

18 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live*

19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore*

20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*

23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

25 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball

26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion*

OCTOBER

02 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

03 – New Orleans, LA @ The Orpheum Theater

04 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

16 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

24 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

*with support from MUNA

Bridgers’ ‘Punisher’ was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 2021 Grammy awards earlier this year. The singer headed out on a “virtual world tour” following the album’s release last June in which she performed in various locations around her house including her kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

In other news, Lorde recently praised Bridgers along with Clairo for their singing back-up on her comeback single, ‘Solar Power’.

She told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1: “I love those girls so much. They killed it on the song. I was like, ‘Who are my most God-tier female vocalist friends that could be on this?'”