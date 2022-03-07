Phoebe Bridgers announces UK and European ‘Reunion’ tour

Phoebe Bridgers has announced a new run of live shows as part of her ‘Reunion’ tour, including her first full UK tour dates since 2018.

The singer-songwriter kicked off the US leg of her ‘Reunion’ tour last September, following the release of her 2020 album ‘Punisher’.

Today (March 7), she’s unveiled more US dates as well as gigs in Canada, Europe, and her first UK and Ireland dates in almost four years.

Beginning in Phoenix, Arizona on April 13, Bridgers tour will cross over to the Atlantic on June 20 for a show at Fairview Park in Dublin, Ireland. She will then take in Glasgow and Birmingham, followed by her previously announced Glastonbury performance, before heading out to mainland Europe.

Bridgers will then come back to the UK on July 22 for Latitude Festival and couple of dates in Manchester and London; she will close out the tour with a few dates back in the States.

“See you soon,” she wrote, sharing the dates on Instagram.

Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on Friday (March 11). You can get them here and see the full list of UK, Ireland and European tour dates below.

Phoebe Bridgers’ upcoming tour dates:

JUNE 2022

20 – Fairview Park, Dublin, Ireland

22 – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

24-25 – Glastonbury, Somerset, UK

26 – O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

30 – Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark

JULY 2022

2 – Rock Werchter Festival, Werchter, Belgium

3 – Down The Rabbit Hole Festival, Ewijk, Netherlands

5 – Carroponte, Milan, Italy

7 – Bilbao BBK Festival, Bilbao, Spain

8 – Mad Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain

9 – NOS Alive Festival, Lisbon, Portugal

14 – Colours of Ostrava, Ostrava, Czech Republic

17 – Lollapalooza Paris, Paris, France

22 – Latitude Festival, Suffolk, UK

23 – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

26 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

With every headline show ticket sold $1.00 will be donated to The Mariposa Fund, fiscally sponsored by The West Fund, which helps pay for undocumented people trying to obtain reproductive health services, including abortion.

Meanwhile, Bridgers is the host of a new SiriusXM radio show called ‘Saddest Factory Radio’, named after the singer-songwriter’s label, Saddest Factory Records, which she launched last year.

The show will see her in conversation with a number of artists, including signees to her label MUNA, Sloppy Jane, Claud and more.

During the first episode of her new radio show, she delivered a cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘When The Party’s Over’ – you can listen to it here.