Phoebe Bridgers’ Austin City Limits set reportedly cut off for running overtime

Phoebe Bridgers performed at Texas music festival Austin City Limits over the weekend, but her set was reportedly cut off for running slightly overtime.

Footage shared to Twitter by fans shows Bridgers and her band building up to the finale of ‘I Know The End’ from her 2020 album ‘Punisher’, only for the sound to be abruptly cut off. In the clip, Bridgers can be seen continuing to play to the end of the track despite the interruption.

It was posted by a fan in response to a tweet shared by Bridgers less than 20 minutes after she stepped offstage, writing “lol fuck acl”. Watch it below.

THE AUDACITY TO CUT IT OUT AT THE BEST PART pic.twitter.com/cmJ1gIHjYa — anroo || Red TV out 11/12 (@fearlesslyandy) October 10, 2021

“For people confused she went over set time and they cut the audio so she couldn’t play i know the end,” explained one Twitter user, with another adding “Shame on the ACL sound techs who cut off Phoebe Bridgers during the climax of her finale for only going 1 minute after her time.”

for people confused she went over set time and they cut the audio so she couldn’t play i know the end … — nina! (@pianoballads) October 9, 2021

shame on the ACL sound techs who cut off Phoebe Bridgers during the climax of her finale for only going 1 minute after her time — Scare-iss Frightster (@HarrisFoster) October 9, 2021

Singer Margo Price also weighed in, writing “holy shit, they cut your mic?! I would have taken a piss on the stage”.

holy shit, they cut your mic?! I would have taken a piss on the stage — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) October 9, 2021

Austin City Limits hasn’t yet confirmed whether her sound was intentionally cut off.

It was Bridgers’ second weekend performing at the festival. She played her full set, including ‘I Know The End’, the weekend prior.

Earlier this month, Bridgers officially released her cover of Bo Burnham’s ‘That Funny Feeling’, after performing it on her US tour. All proceeds raised from Bandcamp sales of the song will go to various Texas abortion funds.