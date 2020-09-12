Watch Phoebe Bridgers, Beck and more pay tribute to Daniel Johnston in special event

Phoebe Bridgers, Beck and many others have paid tribute to Daniel Johnston in a special event on the anniversary of his death.

The cult musician died one year ago yesterday (September 11) from a heart attack. He was 58 years old.

Bridgers and Beck were joined by Jeff Tweedy, Maya Hawke and Jesse Harris, Waxahatchee, Devendra Banhart, The Lemon Twigs, Kevin Morby, Adam Green and more in a livestream event titled Honey I Sure Miss You. Each artist performed their favourite song by the ‘True Love Will Find You In The End’ musician in pre-recorded footage.

The tribute aired on Johnston’s YouTube page and on the website of iconic New York recording studio Electric Lady last night. It also featured a never-before-seen home movie of Johnston shared by his family.

You can watch the tribute to Johnston below:

In a statement, Lee Foster, the managing partner of Electric Lady, said: “I’m just a huge fan of Daniel Johnston’s drawings and music and recognise how beloved he is, especially within the music community.

“If you’re a fan, you’re usually a fanatic, and when I started reaching out to musician and industry friends for video submissions, the answer was almost always an all-caps ‘YES.’ People want to celebrate him.”

Following Johnston’s death in 2019, a number of musicians began sharing covers of songs from across his back catalogue. Wilco were among them, performing a version of Johnston’s ‘True Love Will Find You In The End’ at a gig in Berlin.