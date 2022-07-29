Phoebe Bridgers brings out Nell Mescal to duet on ‘Georgia’ during Brixton gig

Phoebe Bridgers invited Nell Mescal to sing on ‘Georgia’ during her Brixton gig last night (July 28) – watch footage of the duet below.

Irish singer-songwriter Nell, who is the sister of Normal People star Paul Mescal, joined Bridgers for the encore on the last night of the latter’s four-night residency at the south London venue.

‘Georgia’ features on Bridgers’ 2017 debut album, ‘Stranger In The Alps‘.

Advertisement

🎥 | Phoebe performing Georgia tonight with Nell Mescal via hellomynameisgeorgie pic.twitter.com/4AqMLywG8y — PHOEBE BRIDGERS UPDATES (@ThePhoebeRoom) July 28, 2022

The duet follows Bridgers bringing out The 1975’s Matty Healy to scream during ‘I Know The End’ at her opening show at the O2 Academy on Tuesday (July 26). That marked the second time on Bridgers’ current tour that an artist has joined her onstage for the closing song to her second album, 2020’s ‘Punisher‘.

The singer-songwriter recently had Clairo and her band join her for the song during a performance in Milan – itself a returned favour for Bridgers guesting on Clairo’s song ‘Bags’ earlier in the night.

Nell, meanwhile, is launching her music career and recently released a song called ‘Graduation’. Listen below.

Advertisement

In other news, earlier this month Bridgers appeared on MSNBC news program The Beat With Ari Melber to discuss fans’ reactions to her pro-choice abortion stance.

In the interview, which aired on July 12, Melber inquired as to whether Bridgers has seen fans walk out of her shows when she discusses the topic of abortion on stage. She replied by saying that she’s only seen it happen “a couple of times”, and that she often feels as though she is “preaching to the choir” due to having a largely progressive fanbase.

“It’s always validating, in some way,” she said. “It’s nice to know that a message is getting to somebody that disagrees with me.” Melber then asks if she believes young people are in touch with the issues surrounding access to abortion, particularly in the wake of Roe v. Wade – the landmark 1973 case that made abortion legal on a federal level – being overturned by the US Supreme Court in June.

“I think people are terrified,” she responded. “We have a dollar from each ticket [on Bridgers’ tour] going to the Mariposa Fund, which is an abortion fund based in Santa Fe. There’s all kinds of things that we can do, but I hate that the responsibility has been thrown on these grassroots organisations instead of the government.”