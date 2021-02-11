Phoebe Bridgers calls label dropping Marilyn Manson only after public allegations “performative activism”

Phoebe Bridgers has discussed the recent allegations of abuse made against Marilyn Manson in a new interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

When Manson was initially dropped by Loma Vista, Bridgers criticised the label for not severing ties with him earlier. She also said when she visited his house with some friends as a teenager, “he referred to a room in his house as the ‘r*pe room'”.

“The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is fucking pathetic,” she wrote on Twitter.

TW: I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the “r*pe room”, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 4, 2021

Speaking to CNN, Bridgers elaborated further, saying Loma Vista’s decision to cut ties with Manson only after allegations were made public is just “performative activism”.

“I think it’s very funny that Marilyn Manson’s label decided to drop him right when the story went public, and people have just known about it for so long. I find that very annoying. I think it’s a lot of performative activism, basically,” she said.

“I think people should take more responsibility internally. It doesn’t matter how many people know about it. You should look into things like you’re the FBI.

“But when people make people money it’s really hard – I know – it’s really hard to walk away from that. But I think more people should.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bridgers discusses releasing a record during the pandemic, the lyrics of ‘Kyoto’, her trademark skeleton outfit, diversity in record labels and her decision to smash her guitar during her recent Saturday Night Live performance.

Since allegations against Manson were first made by actor Evan Rachel Wood earlier this month, he has been condemned by other musicians, dropped by his manager and axed from American Gods and the Creepshow anthology series.

Manson denied the allegations, describing them as “horrible distortions of reality”.

Bridgers’ latest album ‘Punisher’ came out last June, and was named the fifth best album of 2020 by NME.