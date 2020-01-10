Phoebe Bridgers teams up with Ethan Gruska on new single ‘Enough for Now’

Phoebe Bridgers has teamed up with Ethan Gruska for new single ‘Enough for Now’ – listen below.

Set to appear on Gruska’s upcoming album En Garde, the pair’s new collaboration follows earlier singles ‘On the Outside’ and ‘Event Horizon’.

‘Enough for Now’ is Bridgers’ first new release since releasing her reworking of Simon & Garfunkel track ‘7 O’Clock News/ Silent Night’ last month.

Advertisement

Listen to the new song below:

En Garde arrives on January 24.

Bridgers is currently working on the follow-up to her 2017 album ‘Stranger in the Alps’. In October she teamed up with The National‘s Matt Berninger on ‘Walking On A String’.

In November, Bridgers released a cover of Tom Waits’ ‘Georgia Lee’, taken from a tribute compilation ‘Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits’.

The album, produced by Warren Zanes, also features Aimee Mann, Rosanne Cash, and the duo of Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer singing the songs of Tom Waits.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers has been added to this year’s Mad Cool festival line-up, alongside Sam Fender, Clairo, Glass Animals and Placebo.

Taking place in Madrid, Spain, from July 8-11, 2020, Bridgers joins Taylor Swift, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Twenty One Pilots, Pixies, Alt-J, Tove-Lo and Foals, who were among the first wave of acts announced for the festival.