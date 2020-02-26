Phoebe Bridgers has released a trippy video for her brand new single ‘Garden Song’ — check out the bizarre clip below.

The song is Bridgers’ first new solo material to be released since the arrival of her acclaimed debut album ‘Stranger In The Alps’ in 2017.

Now, Bridgers has released the video for ‘Garden Song’. Directed by her younger brother Jackson, the idea behind the clip came from Bridgers herself: after smoking a bong, she asked her brother to then “surprise” her with what happened next.

The video becomes increasingly bizarre, with comedian and author Tig Notaro appearing at one point dressed as a monk.

Check out the video for Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Garden Song’ below:

Bridgers will support The National in Japan, Australia and New Zealand this spring before moving on to support The 1975 in North America this summer.

Bridgers will also perform at The 1975’s huge outdoor show in London’s Finsbury Park on July 11, and she’s been booked to play at Latitude Festival on July 17.

Speaking earlier this month, Bridgers revealed more about her upcoming new album.

“I have a song about being locked out of my house, there’s one about the apocalypse, still lots of death,” Bridgers said. “I basically write the same song over and over and then look to my producers and my bandmates to help me make them sound different.”