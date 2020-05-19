Phoebe Bridgers has shared a new track called ‘I See You’ and confirmed an upcoming series of live-streamed shows.

The Los Angeles artist detailed her upcoming second album ‘Punisher’ last month and released its lead single, ‘Kyoto’. This followed on from ‘Garden Song’, her first new material since 2017’s ‘Stranger In The Alps’.

Tonight (May 19), ‘I See You’ – aka ‘ICU’ – was given its first play on BBC Radio 1 as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World. Check out its animated lyric video below.

“It’s about my breakup with my drummer,” Bridgers explained of the track. “We dated for a few years, made music every day, and were extremely codependent.

“We became like family to each other, so our breakup was extremely tough. But if this tells you anything about our relationship, we wrote this song together, just like everything else.”

As well as sharing the new cut, Bridgers has also announced a live-streamed ‘World, Tour’ which will see the singer perform in various rooms around her home. The run will begin next Tuesday (May 26) with a show broadcast direct from Bridgers’ kitchen.

You can see the full schedule on the official tour poster below.

This comes after Bridgers was forced to cancel her 2020 tour dates due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Phoebe Bridgers’ new album ‘Punisher’ will arrive on June 19 via Dead Oceans. For the project, she collaborated with Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker and Conor Oberst, as well as Warpaint‘s Jenny Lee Lindberg.

Check out the full tracklist below.

01. ‘DVD Menu’

02. ‘Garden Song’

03. ‘Kyoto’

04. ‘Punisher’

05. ‘Halloween’

06. ‘Chinese Satellite’

07. ‘Moon Song’

08. ‘Savior Complex’

09. ‘ICU’

10. ‘Graceland Too’

11. ‘I Know The End’

Speaking to NME about the album last year, Bridgers explained: “The production is totally different to my first record. People still kind of think of me as like a folk artist, but on the first record, I truly was deferring to other people to produce me. I basically had these country-folk songs. [On the new record] I do a little bit of screaming on what we’ve recorded so far.”