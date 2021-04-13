Phoebe Bridgers is raising money for Daunte Wright’s family by handwriting tattoo templates for fans

Phoebe Bridgers has offered handwritten tattoo templates for her fans in exchange for donations to the family of Daunte Wright.

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in the US city of Brooklyn Center in Minnesota on Sunday (April 11). Police Chief Tim Gannon told reporters yesterday (April 12) that the officer who fatally shot Wright meant to use a Taser instead of her handgun (via BBC News).

Wright’s death has sparked outrage and protests in Minnesota and across the US, and comes during the ongoing murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of George Floyd in May 2020 – which is taking place just 10 miles away from the scene of Wright’s death.

Comedian Raina Morris shared a graphic made by Holistic Heaux on Twitter yesterday informing users how they can support Wright’s girlfriend Chyna and Daunte Jr., their almost-2-year-old son. The graphic includes details of items to purchase and addresses to send donations to.

I’ve been seeing some people on here who want tattoos in my handwriting… if you donate here I’ll write whatever you want https://t.co/WsnXHPweEJ — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) April 12, 2021

Bridgers quote-tweeted the above graphic yesterday to raise awareness for the fundraiser, telling her followers that, in exchange for proof of a donation, she would provide handwritten tattoo templates of their choice.

“Comment a screenshot of your donation (not the dollar amount I don’t want anyone to be embarrassed about how much or how little they can give) and what you want me to write,” she added.

Bridgers has since begun sharing images of her handwritten templates for fans after a number of her followers began donating to the fundraiser.

You can check out those here in the replies to Bridgers’ original tweet, and find out more information about the fundraiser for Wright’s family here.