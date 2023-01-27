Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne and Marcus Mumford worked on ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ album ‘Aurora’

Daisy Jones & The Six – a fictional band at the centre of an upcoming Prime Video series of the same name – will be releasing a full-length studio album when the show premieres, featuring contributions from Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne and Marcus Mumford.

The band itself is comprised of the eponymous frontwoman (portrayed by Riley Keough) and co-lead singer Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), as well as guitarists Graham Dunne (Will Harrison) and Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse). The fictional septet also includes bassist Pete Loving (TBA), keyboardist Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse) and drummer Warren Rhodes (Sebastian Chacon).

All seven cast members performed their own instruments on the show and its accompanying album, which is titled ‘Aurora’. The record will be out on March 3 via Atlantic, the same day Daisy Jones & The Six premieres on Prime Video. It was largely the work of Blake Mills, who aimed to develop a sound inspired by the bands of the 1970s.

In a statement, Mills said: “Creating the library of music for Daisy Jones & The Six was an experience I’ll never forget. I am grateful that, among other things, it afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with so many of my peers, and also some of my heroes.”

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Prime Video have shared its first trailer. Alongside it, Atlantic dropped the first single from ‘Aurora’, titled ‘Regret Me’. Have a look at both below, followed by the cover art and tracklisting for the album.

1. ‘Aurora’

2. ‘Let Me Down Easy’

3. ‘Kill You To Try’

4. ‘Two Against Three’

5. ‘Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)’

6. ‘Regret Me’

7. ‘You Were Gone’

8. ‘More Fun To Miss’

9. ‘Please’

10. ‘The River’

11. ‘No Words’

According to a synopsis, Daisy Jones & The Six follows “a rock band in the 1970s from their rise in the LA music scene to becoming one of the most legendary bands in the world and explores the reason behind their split at the height of their success”. It’s based on the titular novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, with the fictional band it centres on being heavily inspired by Fleetwood Mac.