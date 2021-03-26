Phoebe Bridgers joins Luminous Kid on new song ‘Mountain Crystals’

Phoebe Bridgers has shared a new collaboration with Luminous Kid, aka Olof Grind, the photographer behind her ‘Punisher’ album cover.

New song ‘Mountain Crystals’ appears on Luminous Kid’s forthcoming debut album ‘at the end of the dream’, due out on April 23.

“I think the more role models and queer experiences that exist in popular culture, the better,” Luminous Kid said in a statement about his forthcoming album.

“If a song or a work of art can make a sad and trapped young queer person feel better about themselves, then it is a step in the right direction.”

Listen to ‘Mountain Crystals’ below.

The new Luminous Kid collaboration is the latest in a line of link-ups Bridgers has appeared on in 2021. Earlier this month, the singer joined forces with Jackson Browne for a new “sadder” version of ‘Punisher’ highlight ‘Kyoto’, while in January she lent her dulcet tones to longtime friend Charlie Hickey’s latest track, ‘Ten Feet Tall’.

Phoebe Bridgers was nominated for four Grammy Awards in 2021, with the annual ceremony taking place earlier this month (March 14). The noms came in the categories of Best New Artist, Best Alternative Music Album for ‘Punisher’, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance (both for ‘Kyoto’).

Reviewing the singer’s second album ‘Punisher’ upon its release in June 2020, NME wrote: “Bridgers has previously stated that ‘Punisher’ explores “crying” and numbness – which is certainly true – but what it most successfully captures is stasis, and an undercurrent of anxiety around what lies in the future.

“The LA songwriter’s ability to paint this lingering feeling of dread so vividly is perhaps the biggest factor in her rapid rise to cultish indie household name; just look at the state of the world right now.”