Phoebe Bridgers has performed a special live version of ‘Kyoto’ for The Late Late Show with James Corden – check out her performance below.

The ‘Punisher’ track was recently reworked by the LA artist for her ‘Copycat Killer’ EP, which was made in collaboration with producer and arranger Rob Moose.

Bridgers brought this new orchestral version of ‘Kyoto’ to the Corden-hosted Late Late Show yesterday (December 16), with her performance beginning as she wakes up in bed and grabs a microphone.

Bridgers later rises from the bed and exits her bedroom through a door which leads to a projection of Carnegie Hall in New York City. You can watch Bridgers’ ‘Kyoto’ performance below.

The ‘Kyoto’ performance on The Late Late Show follows on from Bridgers’ recent festive performance of ‘Savior Complex’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Bridgers recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at the shooting of her video for ‘Savior Complex’, which was directed by Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Last weekend Bridgers took part in the Cyndi Lauper-organised Home For The Holidays virtual concert, performing alongside a host of artists including Dolly Parton, Brittany Howard, King Princess, Kim Petras, Adam Lambert, Cher and Boy George.