Phoebe Bridgers, Mac DeMarco and Angel Olsen are among the artists set to play a virtual fundraiser for Planned Parenthood this month.

The event, billed as ‘Village Of Love Planned Parenthood’, will be held online on October 25 and also feature a raffle, auction and more, all benefiting Planned Parenthood in Los Angeles and New York.

Also playing the event will be Margo Price, Devendra Banhart, Brittany Howard, Ezra Furman, Perfume Genius, Weyes Blood, Tenacious D and lots more, all promising performances of their own songs as well as a number of covers.

Tickets for the show can be purchased for $15 here.

Join us and @PanachePanache for a VILLAGE OF LOVE Planned Parenthood Benefit Concert on Sunday, October 25 at 9 PM Eastern / 6 PM Pacific, live on Lively! Get Tickets: https://t.co/WrvuERCCxr All proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood. Art by Debbie Allen. pic.twitter.com/ixSvpfTNcO — Lively (formerly Live Lesson Masters) (@GoLiveDOTly) October 7, 2020

Organisers of the event said: “Planned Parenthood needs our support more than ever. As we face an election that will determine the future of access to sexual and reproductive health care, it is vital that Planned Parenthood has the resources to continue providing care and expanding their advocacy efforts, including crucial outreach to get out and vote.”

Earlier this year, Planned Parenthood announced that they were set to remove their founder’s name from their Manhattan HQ owing to her views on eugenics.

“The removal of Margaret Sanger’s name from our building is both a necessary and overdue step to reckon with our legacy and acknowledge Planned Parenthood’s contributions to historical reproductive harm within communities of colour,” said Karen Seltzer, the chair of PPGNY’s board.

“Margaret Sanger’s concerns and advocacy for reproductive health have been clearly documented, but so too has her racist legacy.”

Planned Parenthood also recently spoke out against Kanye West following comments he made about abortions when announcing his Presidential bid.