Phoebe Bridgers, Mac DeMarco and Angel Olsen all played a virtual fundraiser gig for Planned Parenthood last night (October 25) – see footage below.

The event, billed as ‘Village Of Love Planned Parenthood’, also featured a raffle, auction and more, all benefiting Planned Parenthood in Los Angeles and New York.

Also playing the event were Margo Price, Devendra Banhart, Brittany Howard, Ezra Furman, Perfume Genius, Weyes Blood, Tenacious D and lots more, who gave performances of their own songs as well as a number of covers.

During Angel Olsen’s set, she covered George Harrison‘s ‘Beware Of Darkness’ and Blondie‘s ‘Heart Of Glass’.

Phoebe Bridgers, meanwhile, shared a tribute to the late John Prine, who died back in April from coronavirus complications.

See footage from the livestream below.

Organisers of the event said: “Planned Parenthood needs our support more than ever. As we face an election that will determine the future of access to sexual and reproductive health care, it is vital that Planned Parenthood has the resources to continue providing care and expanding their advocacy efforts, including crucial outreach to get out and vote.”

Earlier this year, Planned Parenthood announced that they were set to remove their founder’s name from their Manhattan HQ owing to her views on eugenics.

“The removal of Margaret Sanger’s name from our building is both a necessary and overdue step to reckon with our legacy and acknowledge Planned Parenthood’s contributions to historical reproductive harm within communities of colour,” said Karen Seltzer, the chair of PPGNY’s board.

“Margaret Sanger’s concerns and advocacy for reproductive health have been clearly documented, but so too has her racist legacy.”

Planned Parenthood also recently spoke out against Kanye West following comments he made about abortions when announcing his Presidential bid.