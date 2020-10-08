Phoebe Bridgers, Michael Stipe, Hayley Williams announced for RBG tribute event

Phoebe Bridgers, R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe and Paramore’s Hayley Williams are among the artists set to perform at a virtual event dedicated to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The event, Honor Her Wish, has been organised to not only pay tribute to the late Supreme Court judge, but to fulfill her request for the court vacancy not to be filled before the presidential inauguration in January.

The event will take place on Tuesday October 13 from 1am BST (8pm ET on Monday October 12) and also include performances from Kesha, punk singer Kathleen Hanna and Margo Price.

“As the Senate begins confirmation hearings to fill RBG’s seat, we must channel her unstoppable determination as we call on our senators to honour her dying wish that there be no confirmation until inauguration,” organisers said on the event webpage.

The event will also feature Hillary Clinton, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic politicians Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand and Ayanna Pressley.

Ginsburg died last month due to complications from pancreatic cancer, aged 87. The Trump administration has confirmed its intent to fill the vacancy before the January presidential inauguration, nominating Amy Coney Barrett for the job.

Registration for the event can be found here.