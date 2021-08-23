Phoebe Bridgers moves all indoor shows to outdoor venues on US tour “in the interest of safety”

Phoebe Bridgers has announced that all outdoor shows on her upcoming US tour will now take place inside “in the interest of safety”.

The news comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the US. The seven-day average on new cases in the country through August 22 is 149,675.

“Let’s try this again…” the musician tweeted earlier today (August 23), sharing an amended poster for the ‘Reunion Tour’.

“In the interest of safety, I’ve decided to only play outdoors for the upcoming tour. We are moving all previously scheduled indoor shows to outdoor venues and we’ve needed to postpone shows in a couple cities so please check the updated schedule.”

Bridgers has also announced that all shows will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19. “Where that’s not permissible by law, we’ll agree to proof of vaccination OR proof of negative test result (PCR preferred/Antigen accepted) within 48 hours prior to entering those venues,” she added.

“And please wear a mask. I love you. See you soon.”

Bridgers’ tour dates are now as follows:

September 2021

3 – St Louis, MO, Chesterfield Amphitheater

4 – Manchester, TN, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

5 – Louisville, KY, Iroquois Amphitheater

8 – Indianapolis, IN, TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

10 – Chicago, IL, Pitchfork Music Festival

11 – Minneapolis, MN, Surly Brewing Festival Field

12 – Madison, WI, Breese Stevens Field

14 – Detroit, MI, The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

15 – Lewiston, NY, Artpark Amphitheater

17 – Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE Outdoors

18 – Columbus, OH, Express Live

19 – Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

21 – Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

22 – Philadelphia, PA, Skyline Stag at The Mann

23 – Dover, DE, Firefly Music Festival

25 – New York, NY, Governors Ball Music Festival

26 – Boston, MA, Leader Bank Pavilion

27 – Boston, MA, Leader Bank Pavilion

29 – Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

October 2021

2 – Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Music Festival

4 – Birmingham, AL, Avondale Brewing Company

9 – Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Music Festival

16 – Berkeley, CA, Greek Theatre

21 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

22 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

24 – Atlanta, GA, Shaky Knees Music Festival

Last week (August 19), Bridgers shared three new remixes of her song ‘Kyoto’, which featured on her 2020 second album ‘Punisher’. The new versions of the track came from Glitch Gum, Bartees Strange and The Marias.

The musician also appears on Lorde’s new album ‘Solar Power’, singing on tracks including the title track and ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’. Bridgers described the experience as “magical”, despite never having met the Kiwi singer in person.