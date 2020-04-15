Phoebe Bridgers has expressed her admiration for Billie Eilish, describing her as “the boss” while likening her to Taylor Swift.

The singer-songwriter, who recently returned with her new track ‘Kyoto‘, was speaking to Hanuman Welch on Apple Music’s Beats 1 about her upcoming second album ‘Punisher’ when she was asked who were her dream collaborators.

“I guess just people I’m really scared of, like [I] would be intimidated by,” she said. “Which includes Nick Cave. Tom Waits. Billie Eilish.”

Elaborating on her love for Eilish, Bridgers explained: “You just can tell that definitely a giant record label is helping it, but she’s the boss.

“I think it probably wasn’t easy along the way to just be like, “Fuck you. This is my idea.” And it’s so cool that she got proven right. I like that she just did what she wanted and tell that it really, really paid off.”

Bridgers continued: “No matter what you feel about her music, I think Taylor Swift was kind of a similar thing, where it was like Taylor Swift had this giant infrastructure behind her. But if she wasn’t talented, it wouldn’t be so giant. And Billie is kind of like the coolest possible version of that, where it’s like they monetize her ideas. She just has crazy ideas.”

You can listen to the full interview here.

This comes after Eilish cited Bridgers as one of the artists that influenced her debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?‘. Posting a series of “inspo” playlists, the ‘Bad Guy’ artist revealed that Bridgers’ ‘Smoke Signals’ influenced her song ‘I Love You’.

Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers has shared another ‘Punisher’ cut in the form of ‘I Know the End’ – you can see the full album tracklist below.

1. DVD Menu

2. Garden Song

3. Kyoto

4. Punisher

5. Halloween

6. Chinese Satellite

7. Moon Song

8. Savior Complex

9. ICU

10. Graceland Too

11. I Know The End