Phoebe Bridgers on how ‘I Know The End’ started out as “super metal”

Phoebe Bridgers has spoken of how her recent single ‘I Know The End’ started out as a “super metal” song.

The track appears on the LA artist’s Grammy-nominated second album ‘Punisher’, which landed at Number Five in NME‘s top 50 albums of the year feature last week.

Having previously described it as “the apocalypse song”, Bridgers told the BBC in a new interview: “I had had that whole beginning of the song for a really long time, and it was just too depressing.

“And then I had the idea to end the record in a super metal way and so I just did both. I was like, ‘Oh, maybe the depressing song will be great for this crazy outro’.”

She went on to reveal that she asked her Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate, Conor Oberst, to “teach me how to scream” for the climax to ‘I Know The End’.

“He was like, ‘What do you mean? You just do it’,” Bridgers recalled. “So I just did it, and my voice was sore for three days but it was so fun. I highly recommend it.”

The singer added that she “had to whisper” when acting out the scream in the track’s video, which sees her grab the face of an elderly woman. “I was like, ‘Sorry, Lily. Ahgghgghgggh!'”

Bridgers last week shared a behind-the-scenes look at the shooting of her video for ‘Savior Complex’, which was directed by Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Phoebe Bridgers, meanwhile, is up for five Grammys at next month’s ceremony. Last month, she revealed that she was “in bed with a migraine” when she received the news of her nominations.