Phoebe Bridgers on SZA collab: “That record is insane.”

Phoebe Bridgers has shared the story of how her recent collaboration with SZA came about.

Bridgers guests on the track ‘Ghost In The Machine’ from SZA’s recently released second album ‘SOS’. In the run-up to the album’s release, SZA described the track as “super alternative and strange”.

In an interview with Hot 97, SZA said: “I’m grateful Phoebe showed up for me [on this collaboration]. I didn’t think she’d come to the studio in person, which she did which was crazy and we laughed and she’s hilarious.”

Now, Bridgers has weighed in on the collaboration in an interview alongside Danny Elfman about their Nightmare Before Christmas concerts at Wembley Arena as part of NME’s In Conversation series. “She just hit me up, she just sent me a DM,” she said. “It all happened so fast. I wasn’t really used to that in the pop world, because vinyl isn’t so much of a consideration until way later, it’s just like, ‘Do you want to be on this record? Okay, it’s out next week’, which I really like. I like that turnaround time.”

“Personally, I sit on stuff for so long, it takes me years to make albums,” Bridgers continued. “I like being involved, I like seeing someone else’s world from that angle. She’s definitely my favourite rapper [and] that record is insane.”

Bridgers also recalled growing up with The Nightmare Before Christmas. “The only part that terrified me was the bugs. That’s so scary,” she said. “I had such a crush on Sally. It’s a beautiful, beautiful movie. All the hand-held camera stuff is so wild, I was thinking about that last night, breaking so many rules of animation. It’s iconic, and I feel like, stylistically, it informed me gravitating towards goth stuff as a kid.”

Elsewhere, Bridgers joined Billie Eilish at her show at LA’s Kia Forum last night for a duet of ‘Motion Sickness’.