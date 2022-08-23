Phoebe Bridgers pays tribute to her dog Maxine with vegan taco for charity

Phoebe Bridgers has branched her philanthropic efforts out to include the launch of her own taco, teaming up with LA restaurant HomeState to create ‘The Maxine’ in a fundraising effort for the city’s CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) wing.

Named for Bridgers’ black pug – who is occasionally spotted at Bridgers’ shows, appeared onstage with her earlier this month, and made a cameo in her recent Seth Meyers interview – ‘The Maxine’ features black beans, shiitake mushrooms, avocado, caramelised onions and crispy corn strips inside a soft corn tortilla. The vegan taco will be available at all five of HomeState’s LA locations between now and November 22.

“HomeState is one of my favorite local restaurants; Maxine and I should probably be cut off from their breakfast tacos by now,” Bridgers said in a statement announcing the collaboration. Have a look at the taco itself below, and see a list of HomeState locations here.

$1.25 from each taco sold – a quarter of the $5 sale price – will be donated to CASA/LA. In a statement from the restaurant, it’s explained that the non-profit company “organizes community volunteers to take action and advocate for children and families impacted by LA County’s overburdened child welfare and juvenile justice systems.”

‘The Maxine’ is the latest in HomeState’s ‘Band Taco’ initiative, whereby the restaurant links up with musicians and local artists (Bridgers’ joint was drawn up by illustrator Mallory Cohn) to support charitable endeavours in their neighbouring communities. Thus far, other collaborative releases have come from the likes of Spoon, Questlove, Khruangbin and Vampire Weekend.

Bridgers’ effort also comes ahead her hometown performance at This Ain’t No Picnic, which HomeState’s Instagram notes is being held “right around the block from our Pasadena location”. She’ll play on the second day of the festival this Sunday (August 28), appearing alongside The Strokes, Beach House, IDLES, Turnstile and more.

The set will formally end Bridgers’ North American ‘Reunion’ tour, for which she’s been on the road in support of 2020’s ‘Punisher’ album (as well as the recent standalone single ‘Sidelines’). Back in May, she announced that a portion of proceeds earned from ticket sales would be donated to The Mariposa Fund, a charity helping US citizens – specifically undocumented people – receive safe access to abortion.

Meanwhile, Bridgers appeared in court earlier this month, as an ongoing defamation lawsuit nears its end. During the latest hearing, the ruling judge leant towards throwing the case out.