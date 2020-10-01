Watch Phoebe Bridgers perform ‘I Know The End’ from a haunted theatre

Phoebe Bridgers has delivered a stunning rendition of ‘I Know The End’ at a haunted theatre in California.

Performing on The Late Show With Seth Meyers, Bridgers headed to the venue in Covina for the special one-off performance.

It sees her exploring the venue’s labyrinth of corridors and backstage areas before she eventually ends up on a candle-lit stage to join her whole live band: Odessa Jorgensen, Emily Retsas, Marshall Vore, Nick White and Harrison Whitford.

The track is taken from Bridgers’ second album ‘Punisher’, which arrived in June this year.

Bridgers’ latest inspired performance comes after she shared a stripped-back live session for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series which saw her performing in a mock-up of the White House’s Oval Office.

A presidential Bridgers performed ‘Kyoto’, ‘Moon Song’ and ‘I Know The End’ from behind a faux Resolute desk as her bandmates Marshall Vore and Harrison Whitford remained seated at either side.

Bridgers recently teamed up with Arlo Parks for BBC Radio 1’s ‘Piano Sessions’. Together the pair played Bridgers’ ‘Kyoto’ as well as offering up a cover of Radiohead‘s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’.

In a five-star review, NME hailed Bridgers’ ‘Punisher’ as “atmospheric indie with an undercurrent of anxiety,” adding: “Bridgers has previously stated that ‘Punisher’ explores ‘crying’ and numbness – which is certainly true – but what it most successfully captures is stasis, and an undercurrent of anxiety around what lies in the future.”