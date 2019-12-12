Phoebe Bridgers recruits Fiona Apple and The National’s Matt Berninger for atmospheric Simon & Garfunkel cover

Phoebe Bridgers has shared a cover of Simon & Garfunkel track ‘7 O’Clock News/ Silent Night’ with Fiona Apple and The National‘s Matt Berninger.

Proceeds from the cover, which feature Berninger as a “newscaster” reading out headlines concerning Amber Guyger’s murder of Botham Jean and President Trump’s impeachment inquiry, will go to Planned Parenthood.

“Happy Holidays to everyone whose family has been literally or figuratively torn apart by Donald Trump,” Bridgers says in a statement accompanying the release.

“And to my racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, hypocritical family members, fuck you. Thanks Fiona, Matt, Simon, and Garfunkel.” Listen to the cover below.

Phoebe Bridgers and Matt Berninger recently collaborated on ‘Walking On A String’, recorded for the Between Two Ferns movie, while Berninger recently announced his debut solo album ‘Serpentine Prison’.

Bridgers is also working on a new album, which, in a recent interview with NME, she calls “unafraid”.

“The production is totally different to my first record,” she says of the new album. “People still kind of think of me as like a folk artist, but on the first record, I truly was deferring to other people to produce me. I basically had these country folk songs. [On the new record] I do a little bit of screaming on what we’ve recorded so far.”