GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Phoebe Bridgers releases ‘inner demos’ to benefit bail funds

Bridgers debuted a new song in a charity livestream yesterday

By Josh Martin
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers performs earlier this year. Photo credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tibet House

Phoebe Bridgers has shared a new collection of song drafts on Bandcamp to raise money for bail funds, entitled ‘inner demos’.

The three-track offering, available to stream exclusively upon Bandcamp purchase, is composed of early versions of the singles from Bridgers’ forthcoming album ‘Punisher’.

‘Garden Song’ and ‘Kyoto’ are listed as “voice memos”, while ‘I See You’ is a “spire demo” – a possible reference to a software synthesiser.

Advertisement

It’s a Bandcamp exclusive today in time for the platform to waive its revenue fee – purchase it here. Bridgers did not specify which bail funds proceeds would be given to, but yesterday she donated all of the proceeds from her merch sales to The Bail Project.

Yesterday also saw Bridgers debut a new song from ‘Punisher’ on a DIY Magazine charity livestream, entitled ‘Chinese Satellite’. By the conclusion of the 30-minute set, the singer-songwriter had raised $4226.78 for The Bail Project from 242 donations. The show was part of her ‘world tour’ from various rooms in her own home.

Hear Bridgers play the new song from the 17:51 timestamp below.

Earlier this week, Bridgers shared a cover of Bright Eyes‘ classic 2005 song, ‘First Day Of My Life’ as part of Deezer’s Home Sessions.

Advertisement

Phoebe Bridgers’ new album ‘Punisher’ will arrive on June 19 via Dead Oceans. For the project, she collaborated with Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker and Conor Oberst, as well as Warpaint‘s Jenny Lee Lindberg.

Speaking to NME about the album last year, Bridgers explained: “The production is totally different to my first record. People still kind of think of me as like a folk artist, but on the first record, I truly was deferring to other people to produce me. I basically had these country-folk songs. [On the new record] I do a little bit of screaming on what we’ve recorded so far.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.