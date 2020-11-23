Phoebe Bridgers shares Christmas cover ‘If We Make It Through December’

Phoebe Bridgers has shared her annual festive cover version – listen to her new recording of Merle Haggard’s ‘If We Make It Through December’ below.

All proceeds from the new version will go to the Downtown Women’s Center, which helps support homeless women in Los Angeles.

Last year, Bridgers’ holiday season cover saw her share a version of Simon & Garfunkel track ‘7 O’Clock News/ Silent Night’ with Fiona Apple and The National‘s Matt Berninger, while in 2018 she collaborated with Jackson Browne on a cover of McCarthy Trenching’s ‘Christmas Song’.

Listen to the new version of 1974 track ‘If We Make It Through December’ below.

The new cover follows Bridgers releasing her new EP ‘Copycat Killer’ last week (November 20). The EP saw four songs from the singer’s 2020 album ‘Punisher’ given a makeover alongside strings player and arranger Rob Moose.

Reviewing ‘Copycat Killer’, NME wrote: “‘Punisher’ did a good enough job on its own of convincing the world of Phoebe Bridgers’ rare and exquisite talent, but this expansion of her sound opens the door for her to go anywhere she pleases in the future.

“Rarely does a remix EP recalibrate songs so thoroughly while maintaining every inch of their magic, but we should expect the unexpected from Phoebe Bridgers by now.”

Bridgers also shared a long-teased cover version of Goo Goo Dolls classic ‘Iris’ alongside Maggie Rogers, which she promised to release if Donald Trump was voted out of office in the 2020 US presidential election.