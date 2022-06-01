Phoebe Bridgers shares tour footage for ‘Sidelines’ video

Phoebe Bridgers has released an official video for her single, ‘Sidelines’. Watch the video below.

The video features behind-the-scenes footage from her current ‘Reunion Tour’ shot by her brother Jackson. Bridgers performed the slow-building track at Coachella for the first time in April and originally wrote the song for Hulu’s latest Sally Rooney adaptation, Conversations With Friends.

In the clip, Bridgers and her bandmates can be seen watching movies in their downtime, dancing backstage, and performing in front of lighter wielding festival crowds.

Advertisement

“My brother made a video for ‘Sidelines’ with stuff he filmed on tour,” Phoebe shared while posting the reel on social. “Here it is.”

The songwriter will be performing three New York City dates this month, including a stop at Queen’s Forest Hills Stadium. Tickets are available here. With every headline show ticket sold, $1 (76p) will be donated to The Mariposa Fund, fiscally sponsored by The West Fund, which helps pay for undocumented people trying to obtain reproductive health services, including abortion.

Next month Phoebe will be kicking off her first UK and European tour since the start of the pandemic, including a stop at Hyde Park opening for The Rolling Stones. Bridgers is also scheduled to perform at this year’s Glastonbury and Latitude among various European festivals including Mad Cool, NOS Alive and Lollapalooza Paris.

Though ‘Sidelines’ was previously announced as her only new music for 2022, during an interview with KROQ at Coachella, she shared that more singles may be on the way.