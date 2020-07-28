Phoebe Bridgers shares trailer for eerie ‘I Know The End’ video

Phoebe Bridgers has teased the video for her new single ‘I Know The End’ – check out the clip below.

The song features on the Los Angeles singer-songwriter’s second album ‘Punisher’, which was released last month.

Following up on ‘Garden Song’, ‘Kyoto’ and ‘I See You’, Bridgers is set to share new visuals for ‘I Know The End’ tomorrow (July 29) at 2pm (BST). She shared a brief, 23-second snippet of the video on social media this evening (July 28).

In the clip, we see Bridgers sporting her trademark skeleton suit – as seen on the ‘Punisher’ cover and in previous videos – while running down a dark street and walking through a deserted corridor. These scenes are interspersed with rapid shots of her emerging from a container of water.

Signalling the video’s arrival on Instagram yesterday (July 27), Bridgers wrote: “The label said I should post a teaser for the video that comes out wednesday july 29th at 9am ET consider yourself teased.”

Last week, Phoebe Bridgers appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with a home performance of ‘Kyoto’. The loosely choreographed rendition saw her drummer Marshall Vore take on tambourine duties.

In a five-star review, NME hailed ‘Punisher’ as “atmospheric indie with an undercurrent of anxiety,” adding: “Bridgers has previously stated that ‘Punisher’ explores “crying” and numbness – which is certainly true – but what it most successfully captures is stasis, and an undercurrent of anxiety around what lies in the future.”