Phoebe Bridgers shares video for ‘Savior Complex’ starring Paul Mescal and directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Bridgers has shared the official video for ‘Savior Complex’, which was directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and stars Paul Mescal.

The song is the latest single to be lifted from the Los Angeles singer-songwriter’s Grammy-nominated second album, ‘Punisher’.

Released exclusively on Facebook today (December 1), its new black-and-white visuals bring together the talents of Normal People actor Mescal and Fleabag‘s Waller-Bridge. You can watch the clip here ahead of its YouTube release next week (December 8).

According to a press release, Bridgers connected with her (almost) namesake over email during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, having previously expressed her admiration for the actor, writer and producer’s work. Bridgers and Mescal participated in a joint interview for Wonderland earlier this year.

Phoebe Bridgers is set to play ‘Savior Complex’ during tomorrow night’s episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The special performance was shot at LA’s famed Magic Castle venue.

Last week, Bridgers revealed that she was “in bed with a migraine” when she received the news of her Grammy nominations. “These things give me a lot of anxiety,” she added.

Bridgers is nominated in four categories at next year’s ceremony: Best New Artist, Best Rock Performance (‘Kyoto’), Best Rock Song (‘Kyoto’) and Best Alternative Music Album (‘Punisher’).

She released her new ‘Copycat Killer’ EP earlier this month, which contains stirring string reworkings of songs featured on ‘Punisher’.