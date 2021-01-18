Phoebe Bridgers shows off tattoo of the sword and note gifted to her by fan

Phoebe Bridgers has revealed a new tattoo of a handwritten note impaled on a sword, after she was gifted with the items by a fan.

Bridgers received the gift after a show in 2019, having previously revealed that Ryan Adams once gave a sword to all women on their tour apart from her.

“To protec To attacc To look fucking tight as hecc,” the note read.

“Phoebe, I hope you like this real, authentic sword. You don’t need it, but you deserve it. Thanks for sharing your sad songs with us.”

Posting on Instagram, Bridgers shared an image of her new tattoo – a miniature depiction of the sword stabbing the note.

“A fan brought me a note with a sword stabbed into it after a show and someone else got a tattoo of it so I did too,” she wrote.

“Thank you Doctor Woo …and that is my wrist.”

Explaining how she failed to receive the gift from Adams, Bridgers previously said: “I was on tour with Ryan Adams on [International] Women’s Day a few years ago and he got every woman on the crew a sword except for me.”

Her initial claim came after Adams was accused by several women of sexual misconduct, manipulation and abuse. Bridgers and Adams’ ex-wife, Mandy Moore, were among those whose featured in the report.

Bridgers later issued a statement calling on Adam’s ‘network’ or “friends, bands and people he worked with” to be held to account.

Meanwhile, fans will be able to see real Phoebe Bridgers songs performed by the artist herself, alongside Eddie Vedder and more, via the upcoming Tibet House benefit livestream.

The event, which will replace the organisation’s typical annual benefit concert this year, will mark the 34th anniversary of the non-profit.

The livestream will be broadcast on February 17 and will be comprised of both live and pre-recorded segments. Minimalist composer Philip Glass has curated the line-up once again and has invited Vedder, Bridgers, Laurie Anderson, Brittany Howard and Valerie June to appear.

One of Bridgers’ fans recently won praise after envisioning what the first track from her next album might sound like.