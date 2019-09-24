Phoebe Bridgers teases new material – featuring Nick Zinner and David Duchovny

She'll be debuting new music in London in November

Phoebe Bridgers has shared an update on her new material, as well as promising to perform it at her upcoming headline set at Mirrors Festival in London.

Bridgers released her acclaimed debut ‘Strangers In The Alps’ back in 2017, and spent much of the last year also enjoying the success her collaborative releases ‘Boygenius’ (an EP with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker) and ‘Better Oblivion Community Center’, her album with Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst.

The latter featured a collaboration with Yeah Yeah Yeahs‘ guitarist Nick Zinner, and it looks like they’re teaming up once again. Taking to Instagram, Bridgers shared footage and photos from work on her next record showing Zinner in the studio, as well as Bridgers recording some howling screams, some gnarly guitar work, cool new merch, a shot of X-Files icon David Duchovny in the vocal booth and the sound advice “pee after sex”.

“Finishing an album,” she wrote in the caption. “Headlining Mirrors Festival in London on November 2 and playing new songs for the first time.”

Mirrors Festival will be held at The Roundhouse and will also see performances from American Football, Cass McCombs, Turnover, Sheer Mag and many more. Visit here for tickets and more information.

As well as contributing to a new Tom Waits tribute album, Bridgers also teamed up with The National’s Matt Berninger to record a song for the new Between Two Ferns movie.