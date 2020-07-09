Phoebe Bridgers to appear in Zack Fox’s new livestream series

Phoebe Bridgers will appear on Zack Fox’s new Twitch variety livestream, entitled RELEASED!.

RELEASED! is presented by IHEARTCOMIX and Beats By Dr. Dre. The show will be hosted by Fox, and creative directed by Kitao Sakurai, who has previously worked on The Eric Andre Show and Bad Trip. Watch the trailer below:

The first episode of RELEASED! will kick off on Monday July 13 at midnight BST. Viewers can tune in to the livestream at IHEARTCOMIX’s Twitch channel.

Per the video description, Fox’s new monthly broadcast will be “based around a situational narrative and a headline music artist”. The series also promises “DJ sets, performances, special guests, 3D intergalactic worlds, live animated characters and an absurd premise”.

The premise for this episode, according to an Instagram post from IHEARTCOMIX, will see Bridgers and Fox “travelling through space as they try to make their way to the cyber goth prom”. Bridgers will also perform songs from her sophomore record ‘Punisher’, which arrived in June.

Bridgers recently shared a studio recording of her cover of John Prine‘s ‘Summer’s End’, which she first performed soon after the country singer’s death in April. Prior to that, she performed ‘Punisher’ track, ‘I See You’, on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

‘Punisher’ was released last month to critical acclaim. NME gave the album a five-star review, describing it as “atmospheric indie with an undercurrent of anxiety”.