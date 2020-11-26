Phoebe Bridgers was “in bed with a migraine” when she received Grammy nomination news

Phoebe Bridgers has revealed that she was “in bed with a migraine” when she received the news of her Grammy nominations this week.

The Los Angeles singer-songwriter is nominated in four categories at next year’s ceremony: Best New Artist, Best Rock Performance (‘Kyoto’), Best Rock Song (‘Kyoto’) and Best Alternative Music Album (‘Punisher’).

Following the announcement, Bridgers was asked by The New York Times how she found out about the prestigious nods. “I was in bed with a migraine – these things give me a lot of anxiety,” she replied.

“Then I saw all these messages from my mom – she was crying and sent a picture of a bottle of champagne she bought two days ago that she hadn’t wanted me to know about, just in case nothing happened.”

The musician was also asked about the Grammys’ Best Rock Performance category, which features only female and female-fronted acts for the first time in the awards’ history.

Going up against Fiona Apple, Haim, Brittany Howard, Grace Potter and Big Thief, Bridgers said she is “honoured to be nominated with those people”.

Pressed on new music and what was currently inspiring her to write, the singer explained: “I’m doing a new type of therapy and lots of memories are resurfacing, so I don’t need to look for it. I’m processing a lot of [expletive] because time is so stagnant, and I feel like I have songs just building up inside me. I’m like, ‘How will I write every song about everything?'”

Bridgers released her new ‘Copycat Killer’ EP earlier this month, which contains stirring string reworkings of songs featured on ‘Punisher’.