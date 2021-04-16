Phoenix hint new album is on the way with latest ‘Loop’ snippet

Phoenix have teased that an album is in the works by sharing a snippet of new music.

‘Loop N°02’ reads the caption of an Instagram video of bandmembers playing a previously unheard piece of music. The caption also reads “#7”, which appears to refer to their seventh album. Phoenix’s last record, 2017’s ‘Ti Amo’, was their sixth to date.

The band also shared ‘Loop N°01’ last month, which was an up-close video clip of a distorted guitar riff being played. In January, the French group confirmed they were recording new music at Paris’ Musée des Arts décoratifs.

The four-piece shared the standalone single ‘Identical’ last summer. According to frontman Thomas Mars, ‘Identical’, which was released as part of the On The Rocks OST, will make it on a forthcoming album “somehow”.

At the time of the song’s arrival, Mars offered an update on what LP7 might sound like: “There’s no coherence and it’s a little bit like our first record, maybe; ‘United’, which had songs that would explore heavy metal and then country music. And then this is the same sort of weird Frankenstein of an album.”

Back in December 2019, Motorbass Studio, the Paris studio of Phoenix’s late collaborator Philippe Zdar, confirmed that Mars and co. were at work on new material there.

The group paid tribute to Zdar in June that year following his passing, writing: “Philippe was legendary.⁣⁣ Of course, our music owes so much to him, he who spent hundreds and hundreds of hours lifting us up with the breath of his talent, his enthusiasm and his kindness.⁣⁣”

Phoenix have not confirmed a release date nor a title for their seventh album.