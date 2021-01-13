Phoenix reveal they’re working on their new album at a Paris studio

Phoenix have teased that they are currently recording new music – check out their teaser video below.

The French four-piece shared the standalone single ‘Identical’ last summer, and haven’t released a full-length album since 2017’s ‘Ti Amo’.

Yesterday (January 12) Phoenix posted a short black-and-white video (filmed by Guillaume Delaperriere) which shows the group playing music together inside the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.

“New Year, new studio,” the band captioned the post. They also signed off with the hashtag #7, all but confirming that they are working on their seventh record.

According to frontman Thomas Mars, ‘Identical’ – which was released as part of the On The Rocks OST – will make it on the forthcoming album “somehow”.

At the time of the song’s arrival, Mars offered an update on what LP7 might sound like: “There’s no coherence and it’s a little bit like our first record, maybe; ‘United’, which had songs that would explore heavy metal and then country music. And then this is the same sort of weird Frankenstein of an album.”

Back in December 2019, Motorbass Studio – the Paris studio of Phoenix’s late collaborator Philippe Zdar – confirmed that Mars and co. were at work on new material there.

The group paid tribute to Zdar in June that year following his passing, writing: “Philippe was legendary.⁣⁣ Of course, our music owes so much to him, he who spent hundreds and hundreds of hours lifting us up with the breath of his talent, his enthusiasm and his kindness.⁣⁣”